"I know exactly how Antonio works" – Cesc Fabregas explains what Arsenal must do to beat Conte and Tottenham in north London derby

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face each other in the Premier League today in a clash that could shape both teams' bid to finish in the top four of the table.

Ahead of the encounter, former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas has explained what his former club must do to come out on top at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It goes without saying that Cesc Fabregas isn't a stranger to Tottenham, having faced the Spurs on multiple occasions while playing for the Gunners and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Spaniard also worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte during his time at Stamford Bridge and is confident he knows how to beat them.

Explaining what the Gunners need to do to win the north London derby today, the midfielder stated that Mikel Arteta's men will need to play with a lot of intensity.

"I'm sure Mikel analyses the opponent very well, but Arsenal will need a lot of intensity if they're going to win this game," Cesc Fabregas told LondonWorld ahead of the clash with Tottenham.

"I know exactly how Antonio works, I know this methodology very well. If I was a coach, I could get by managing with all that he showed me in the two years I worked with him. Spurs are very well structured, they use the wing backs very high.

"They are intense and, a little bit like Arsenal, they try to build up from the back to draw the opponent out," the Spaniard added.

How Arsenal and Tottenham currently rank in the Premier League table

A massive clash awaits us at White Hart Lane today.

With just three games to go, Arsenal and Tottenham find themselves battling for fourth position in the EPL standings.

As it stands, the Gunners are in a more comfortable position, occupying the fourth spot in the rankings - four points ahead of Tottenham, who follow closely behind them.

Should Mikel Arteta's men come out on top today, they'll automatically secure their participation in the Champions League next season. Should the Spurs win, the battle will extend to the upcoming matchday(s).

