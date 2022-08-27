"I know exactly why he chose this club" - Raphael Varane explains why Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane claimed that like him, Casemiro is also joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid for a new challenge. He lauded the Brazilian's abilities and admitted that he's excited to play with him again.

The 13-time Premier League champions signed Casemiro for a fee of £60 million plus £10 million add-ons last week. He became their fourth signing this summer after left-back Tyrell Malacia, centre-back Lisandro Martinez, and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Casemiro, 30, midfielder spent nine years at Real Madrid after joining them from Sao Paulo in 2013. He made 336 appearances for the club, winning five Champions League titles, among other honors.

Varane, meanwhile, joined Manchester United last summer after spending a decade with Los Blancos. He recently shared his thoughts on his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro joining the Red Devils. He told PA (via MARCA):

"Very excited, I know his quality very well. He can bring this balance on the team and his mentality. He's a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy the English football. I know him. I think it was a perfect night for him to meet Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and he brings a victory so it's nice."

He added:

"He doesn't need my help to make his choice. I know exactly what he feels and why he's coming here after what he lived in Madrid. He needs a new challenge. I know exactly why he chose this club. It's a similar process that I had so obviously I wish him the best and I'm speaking with him a lot, but he didn't need me to make his choice."

Varane's first season with Manchester United was marred by injuries, as he played just 29 matches across all competitions. However, he put in a solid display in their recent 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United gear up to face Southampton

Manchester United started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, they bounced back brilliantly, beating Liverpool at Old Trafford and now sit 14th in the table.

They will now face 11th-placed Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium today (August 27).

Manchester United drew 1-1 in both their matches against the Saints in the Premier League last season.

A big miss for the visitors will be Anthony Martial, who has suffered an Achilles injury.

