"I know exactly what it feels like" - Cesc Fabregas says 'special' Arsenal star reminds him of himself at Barcelona

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has confessed that the Gunners' summer signing, Kai Harvertz reminds him of his time at Barcelona. The Spaniard praised the attacker for his recent performances and all the boxes he ticks for the London-based club.

Kai Harvertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million last summer. The German endured a slow start to life at the Emirates, bagging just one goal in his first 12 Premier League outings. However, he has raised his level since December and now has 12 goals to his name in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Most notably, the 24-year-old has proven to be a utility player for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta experimenting with him in different positions across the midfield and the attack in recent months. Interestingly, he's been doing fine regardless of where he played.

This incredible versatility brings Cesc Fabregas memories of his time at Barcelona. The Spaniard confessed while speaking to Planet Premier League podcast.

"I don’t like to talk about me but he reminds me a little bit of me at Barcelona because I used to play these two roles that he plays as a false nine, in a way, and a number eight and I know exactly what it feels like," he said.

"It’s good because he now feels an important player for the team but, at the same time, you don’t really know where you’re going to play the next game. It can confuse you. It’s better sometimes just to stick to one place and get the best out of it," added the former Barcelona and Arsenal star.

Kai Harvertz was on fire when Arsenal locked horns with Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday. The German international bagged two goals to inspire the Gunners to a comfortable 5-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

What are Barcelona and Arsenal up to this season?

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Barcelona's season is already over. Having crashed out of all cup competitions and now trailing Real Madrid by 11 points in La Liga and just six games remaining, the Blaugrana are set to go trophyless this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, kept their Premier League title hopes alive with the battering of Chelsea. They are now top of the table, although Manchester City seem to have the advantage as they only trail them by three points and have two games in hand.

Up next, the Gunners will square up against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28, in a match that promises to be nothing short of interesting. Barca, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on Valencia at home on Monday.