"I know the fans will be happy" - Manchester United star reacts to Liverpool missing out on Champions League football

Manchester United's 4-1 win against Chelsea secured the Red Devils a UEFA Champions League spot next season while Liverpool will play in the Europa League.

United sealed a top-four finish, by virtue of the win. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet for the Old Trafford club while Joao Felix pulled one back for the Blues.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes said:

“I know the fans will be happy that Liverpool will not qualify for the Champions League.”

The Merseysiders have 66 points from 37 matches. They will play Southampton away from home in their final game of the campaign. Regardless of the outcome of that game, Jurgen Klopp's side will finish fifth in the league table.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are now third with 72 points from 37 games. They will play Fulham at home in their penultimate game of the season. Erik ten Hag's side can seal the third spot with a win in that game.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion duo

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have been two of the most outstanding players in the Premier League this season. They have attracted the interest of top clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi recently addressed the future of the two players. De Zerbi seemed content with the idea that the duo can leave in the summer. Speaking to the media, the Seagulls' boss said (via GOAL):

"We can offer Moises and Alexis the opportunity to play in Europe. Our level is bigger now. They are very good guys and it will help. I think for myself and the club but also for the players - they have one life and we can't decide for them."

Both players have been outstanding for De Zerbi's side this season and could prove to be valuable additions to either the Red Devils or the Reds. What the future beholds for them remains to be seen.

