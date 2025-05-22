"I don't know how far he'll go" - Ex-Argentina coach addresses comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Former Argentina coach Fernando Signorini has weighed in on the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Signorini said he wasn't sure how far Yamal would go and that the Spaniard shouldn't constantly be placed on a pedestal.
During a recent Q&A session, Signorini said (via Flashscore):
"We shouldn't push him too hard. He has the world's expectations on him. I don't know how far he'll go. I love watching him play. It's a matter of taste. It's perverse to compare them. If you don't give him anything, why would he demand anything in return?”
After La Pulga departed the Camp Nou in 2021, Barcelona had not witnessed a strong talent until Yamal appeared. The 17-year-old has been exquisite and has restored Blagurana's attacking lethality this term.
Yamal's proficiency in producing goals, converting opportunities created, and dazzling around defensive setups restores memories of Lionel Messi. At 17, Yamal helped Barcelona win three domestic trophies this term — LaLiga, Supercopa de España, and Copa del Rey.
His display has also put him in the 2025 Ballon d’Or discussion at a very young age. This is something that several experienced players have struggled to achieve. However, whether Yamal will be able to achieve Lionel Messi's heights at Barcelona is a question that will be answered in the coming years.
"He has incredible qualities" - Lionel Messi on Lamine Yamal
In April 2025, La Pulga claimed that Lamine Yamal possesses tremendous football qualities. The Argentine icon also lauded Yamal's display, branding it ‘impressive.’
In a discussion with Simplemente Futbol, Messi said (via GOAL):
"It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal shows… he's already been a Euro champion with Spain. He’s still only 17, he's in a growth process, and he'll continue to grow as a player and add things to his game, just like I did. He has incredible qualities and he’s already one of the best players in the world."
With one game left to play this term for Barcelona, Yamal has delivered 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 games across competitions. Meanwhile, has registered 10 goals and three assists in 17 games for Inter Miami in 2025.