“I know the future” - Erik ten Hag makes defiant claim on Manchester United future despite recent loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken addressed his future at the club ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-2 loss against Fulham at Old Trafford in their latest Premier League game on Saturday, February 24. The loss was United's first defeat in 2024.

However, the loss came at a time when the team were looking like they were building momentum in their pursuit of a top-four finish. That has been a story of Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford, as they have failed to be consistent.

The United, though, has made a defiant claim about his future, telling the media (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“About future? I know the future... But also, I have to look at today and we have to work on the team's development and progress and, of course, to win every game.”

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to the Carabao Cup in his first season at the club while also helping the club secure Champions League qualification.

However, the team have struggled this season as they have been knocked out of the UCL and are currently sixth in the league table. The FA Cup is their solitary hope of winning a silverware and a win against Forest is a must to keep the hopes alive.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag backs Antony

Antony was one of Erik ten Hag's first big-money signings as Manchester United manager. The Brazilian winger was bought from Ajax in the 2022 summer for a reported fee of £86 million.

Despite a promising start, Aantony's form has faded over time and he finds himself as a squad player at the moment. Ten Hag, though, backed Antony's ability, saying (via Steve Kay on X):

"I know from the past he is unstoppable, no defender can stop him because he's one of the quickest in the first 10 yards, when he plays that game I'm sure he will perform, he is resilient, he is a character..."

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old has scored only one goal and has set up another in 26 appearances across competitions this season. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford have started as the wide players for the Red Devils over the Brazilian in recent weeks.