"I don't know who gets this mad news" - Rio Ferdinand puts an end to Manchester United assistant manager rumors

Rio Ferdinand has dismissed rumors of him applying for Manchester United's assistant manager post. The Red Devils legend claims he is not interested in coaching at Old Trafford.

Reports earlier this month suggested Ferdinand had applied to become the assistant manager at United next season. The Englishman reportedly wanted to help the new manager and thus applied for the job.

However, Ferdinand has now quashed the rumors and added that he was never interested in becoming a manager. While speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, he said:

"I've been online, I'm meant to be applying or putting myself forward for the assistant manager's job at Manchester United - I don't know who gets this mad news but when have you pressed the send button and thought you're not going to get me come back and go 'actually, no I ain't so what you chatting about?' Whoever has told you that, you need to go back to your source and say 'listen man', but if I did go in there - ooh, the whip would be getting cracked, crack that whip, but nah I'm not, I'm not going in there.

"I've got a good relationship with the club, good relationship with the people that work there, know a lot of the guys that are playing there, know a lot of the guys behind the scenes - you know I love the club man. Manchester United is my heart, I love it. I grew up at West Ham - love West Ham. Played all my years, all my best years especially, at Manchester United and love the club, kids support but the club but listen I ain't coaching at United."

Who will become the next Manchester United manager?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are the front runners for the United job right now.

The two managers have been their top targets for some time, and the club are currently in talks with them.

A final decision is yet to be made, but reports suggest the Ajax manager is leading the race right now. Ralf Rangnick was also said to be in the running, but he seems to have fallen out of the race.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava