"I know is going to be controversial in some quarters" - Pundit says only one MLS team are better than Lionel Messi's Inter Miami this season

MLS pundit Matt Doyle has ruled that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are only the second-best in MLS this season despite their star power. He ranked reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew as the best team in the league based on their recent performances.

Inter Miami were rock bottom in the Eastern Conference last season when former England Women's manager Phil Neville was relieved of his duty. Gerardo Martino, who joined as a replacement, slightly improved the side before they signed Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi's arrival coincided with an instant upturn in fortunes for the Herons, but an injury to the talismanic forward late in the season ruined their momentum. They failed to reach the playoffs after failing to finish in the top 10 of the Eastern Conference.

Matt Doyle has seen significant improvement from the Herons this season, especially given the quality of players they have signed. He told MLS Extratime that he sees them as one of the best in the league and that they are getting better.

“[I have] Miami at number two, which I know is going to be controversial in some quarters. They’re juggling a really tough schedule, they’re going to Monterrey midweek with the intention of winning. This team is out for blood after what happened in that first leg."

“We’ve seen them win against good teams without Messi this year, they have obviously taken some hits in terms of the squad health, but things are getting better now.

“These two teams [Columbus Crew and Inter Miami] when they put the hammer down, they play at a level that I don’t think anyone else in the league can match," Doyle added.

Inter Miami and Columbus Crew have similar records in the MLS this season, having picked up 12 points apiece. The Herons, who are third, have, however, played one game more than Columbus Crew, who are fourth, in the league.

Martino's side have a great number of stars, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, as well as former Columbus Crew man Julian Gressel.

Lionel Messi makes Team of the Week list after Inter Miami cameo

Lionel Messi has been named in the MLS Team of the Week following his return to action for Inter Miami. The 36-year-old forward was a half-time substitute for his side as they played out a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids in their league clash.

Messi had been out since March 13 with a hamstring strain, which forced him to miss four matches for the Herons. He was introduced for Lawson Sunderland with his side trailing and scored within 12 minutes of his return to action.

Lionel Messi was joined by teammate David Ruiz in the Team of the Week as they prepare for a crunch CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Monterrey. Trailing from the first leg at home, the Argentine great will have a great deal to do to lead his side to victory.

