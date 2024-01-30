"I know how it has happened" - Rafa Benitez says he has 'inside' information on Jurgen Klopp's shock Liverpool exit 

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that he has 'inside' information on why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool. He did not say anything explicitly but added that the German wanted to give the club enough time to decide on his successor.

Speaking to the media, Benitez revealed that he was in contact with the people at Anfield and had only positive things to say about Klopp's time at the club. He added that he hopes the best for the club in their hunt for the next manager and said (via GOAL):

"I have an advantage, which is that I have people in L'pool and also people at the club, so more or less, I know how it has happened. I only have positive words about Klopp, because he is my friend and I have a good relationship with him. He [Klopp] has done and is doing an enormous job. Everything I can say about Klopp and L'pool is positive."

He added:

"I know something else from inside, and it has more merit than being there. He goes and speaks up, giving the club time to reorganise, which, from another perspective, is also very German, because they do notify in advance, so it is not a shock. Let's hope L'pool will do well for now and when another coach comes too. I hope the best for the club."

Jurgen Klopp stunned the world last week by announcing his decision to leave Liverpool. The German manager claimed he was running out of energy and needed a break from management.

Since joining in 2015, Klopp has helped the club break their league drought and also win the UEFA Champions League for an English record sixth time.

Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool owners ahead of exit

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at claims that he is leaving because of club owners FSG. He claimed that Liverpool owners were doing a lot in the background and calls for them to loosen the purse strings were not good.

He said via BBC Sport:

"By this time it would be so easy in this job to blame the owners if I said, 'FSG could have spent more' but that's not it. We built two stands that will stay forever. We built this AXA training ground that will stay for the next 30, 40, or 50 years. We did it all the L'pool way, which I love."

Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso are reported to be the front-runners for the Liverpool job in the summer.