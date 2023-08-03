"I know I can contribute" - Arsenal star ready to play big role for Mikel Arteta's side after bench role last season

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is confident he can lead the line for the Gunners come the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The player spoke after the north London outfit's final pre-season clash against AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup on August 2.

Arsenal won the trophy by beating their opposition 5-4 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time. It was Nketiah's goal that leveled the scoring at the stroke of half-time for the Gunners after going 1-0 down in the 30th minute.

Speaking after the match, Nketiah said (via ESPN):

"I'm here to play and contribute to the team. Obviously, I believe in my abilities and I know I can contribute. The manager has got a tough decision and whenever he calls me, he knows I can deliver and I can help the team, so it's just about us all collectively playing our part to achieve our goals."

The 24-year-old's statement comes at a time when first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the first few weeks of the new season. The Brazil international underwent minor knee surgery (via The Guardian).

Claiming that he has not assumed a secondary role in the Gunners line-up, the England U21 added:

"I don't think I'm here to fill in for anyone."

The youngster enjoyed nine consecutive starts in the Premier League last season after Jesus picked up a knee injury. During the former Manchester City striker's absence, Nketiah scored four goals and provided two assists in the league.

"I couldn’t have been further from the truth"- When pundit admitted he was wrong about Arsenal striker

Eddie Nketiah (via Getty Images)

Pundit and former football player Garth Crooks admitted he was wrong about Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah last season. He spoke after the Gunners defeated Manchester United 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The game saw Nketiah score a brace, and Bukayo Saka find the back of the net once. On the former, Crooks said (via HITC):

"I honestly thought that the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury would have a devastating effect on Arsenal’s title chances. I couldn’t have been further from the truth."

He added:

"Jesus was in sparkling form before he got injured at the World Cup but from the day Eddie Nketiah came into the Arsenal team to deputise for Jesus, he has been in blistering goalscoring form."

Despite Gabriel Jesus' absence due to a knee injury, the England U21 proved a handy option to have. However, his efforts weren't enough to help the Gunners win the title, as they finished second behind Manchester City.