"I don't know if I'd advise an active footballer to come out as gay," says Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been one of the most successful German players in the illustrious history of the club. Since his move in the summer 2014, he been highly successful winning the Champions League thrice and the La Liga once.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 30-year-old talked about the outing of homosexual soccer players, a potential move to the USA, and the major difference between the Spanish and German cultures.

"My common sense tells me, of course, that everyone should be free to live that out in the 21st century, But I don’t know if I would advise anyone to come out as a gay.”

Kroos further commented on what would be the reaction of rival club fans, if a player decided to come out of as gay.

“Sometimes certain words are thrown around on the pitch, and with the emotions of the fans in the stadium I could not guarantee that they would not be devalued and insulted.”

Glückwunsch an @GQ_Germany zu diesem Cover! Ja ok ein bisschen cool finde ich es auch😉 Die aktuelle Ausgabe ab heute im Handel. pic.twitter.com/6KSoARxdNO — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 4, 2020

The Real Madrid midfielder also added,

“That shouldn’t be the case, and the professional who comes out would also have a lot of support from all sides, but whether that is the case in a stadium full of opposing fans, I doubt.”

Kroos gives his thoughts on a move from Real Madrid to the MLS

The Real Madrid midfielder was also asked about a future move to the United States and he said.

"Then I'm 33 and have all the options - stay here, do something different or end your career. My wish is to end my career here at Real Madrid.I am not the type of player that would suit over there"

The Real Madrid player also spoke on how words were often mended by media houses to project what they want for maximum benefit,

"But I understand many players have to be extremely careful about what they say because there is a very high risk that a mosquito will be turned into an elephant."

Toni Kroos spoke on how his life in Spain has changed him as a person, and what separated the Spanish fans from the German fans back home.

"Spaniards are a bit more relaxed and I think that I have also become a more relaxed person. Arriving 10 minutes late is the usual punctuality here. When I show up three minutes before a team meeting I am usually the first, if I did it in Germany I would be one of the last"

After being suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the La Liga 2019-20 season is set to get back underway on June 11. Real Madrid are two points behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona with 11 matches remaining this season. To restart the season Real Madrid will be hosting Eibar in their first fixture back.