"I know I keep saying it, but I am not convinced" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester United

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will beat Sheffield United this weekend. The two teams clash in a Premier League encounter at Bramall Lane on Sunday (October 22).

The Red Devils are coming off a dramatic 2-1 home win over Brentford in their last game before the ongoing international break. Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time (90+3', 90+7') to hand them a victory after the Bees had taken a 26th-minute lead through Mathias Jensen.

Meanwhile, Sheffield lost 3-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage in their final game before the break. Bobby De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd minute before Antonee Robinson put the ball into his own net 15 minutes later to bring the Blades level.

Wes Foderingham's own-goal gave Fulham a 76th-minute lead before Willian's injury-time strike sealed the deal for the Cottagers. It marked Sheffield's fourth consecutive loss and seventh in eight league games this term, leaving them at the bottom of the standings with just a point.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also had a poor start to the season, sitting tenth with four wins and as many defeats from eight Premier League games.

Sutton isn't convinced by Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was criticised once again for Jensen's goal last time out. Onana has also made errors against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League this season.

However, Sutton reckons Erik ten Hag's side will win 2-0 on Sunday. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn wrote in his column for the BBC:

"I know I keep saying it, but I am not convinced by Manchester United or by their goalkeeper Andre Onana.

"And boy did they need their late comeback to beat Brentford a couple of weeks ago because otherwise their manager Erik ten Hag would have been under the pump going into the international break."

Sutton feels Marcus Rashford's goal for England in a 3-1 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier win over Italy earlier this week should bode well for his confidence. Rashford has scored once in 10 appearances across competitions for his club this term.

"Marcus Rashford's goal for England on Tuesday was important too - it has come at a good time for him after nine games without scoring for club and country and will give him confidence before the trip to Bramall Lane," Sutton wrote.

"Sheffield United will be awkward and resolute, but, I think, Ten Hag's side will edge it and give themselves another lift before next weekend's Manchester derby."

Sheffield United and Manchester United last clashed in 2021

It has been over two years since these two teams met in any competition. Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when they locked horns in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

On that occasion, Sheffield United grabbed a shock 2-1 win over Manchester United. Kean Bryan (23') and Oliver Burke (74') scored either side of Harry Maguire's 64th-minute equaliser for United.

They also met once earlier during the same league season at Bramall Lane in December 2020. David McGoldrick gave Sheffield a fifth-minute lead before Marcus Rashford (26') and Anthony Martial (33') turned the tide for the Red Devils.

Rashford scored again six minutes into the second half to set Manchester United on their way. McGoldrick's 87th-minute strike gave the Red Devils a few jitters, but they eventually secured a thrilling 3-2 win.

Manchester United eventually ended the 2020-21 Premier League season in second place, 12 points behind winners Manchester City. The Blades, meanwhile, finished dead-last with just 23 points to suffer relegation.