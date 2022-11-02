"I don't know if I am at my peak" - Real Madrid superstar offers honest assessment about his current form

Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos has opened up about his good run of form and approach to the game, revealing that he is enjoying himself at the moment.

Kroos has arguably been Real Madrid's best player in midfield this season. The German has completed 764 passes in 10 La Liga matches this season, attaining 90.6% passing accuracy. He has also played 16 key passes, claimed an assist, and made seven interceptions (via FbRef).

At a press conference ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League clash with Celtic, Kroos was asked whether or not he was at the peak of his prowess. The 2014 World Cup winner humbly replied (via RealMadrid.com):

“I don’t know if I’m at my peak, because in the last eight years I’ve had a lot of good moments. This is quite a good moment and I’m feeling good. I try to adapt to what the team needs. When a player like Casemiro leaves, after everything he’s given, and new players join who play differently, players like me and Luka have to adapt.”

“In some games, especially the big ones, perhaps you have to defend a bit more. There hasn’t been a big change in terms of my statistics with the ball. I always try to help the team by playing deeper to get the ball up to the final third as quickly as possible. I try to play like that, but perhaps I have improved in terms of my defending this season.”

Toni Kroos vouches to retire at Real Madrid

With his contract expiring in June 2023, Toni Kroos’ future at Real Madrid is seemingly in the air. Some outlets claimed that the former Germany international could hang up his boots next summer itself. But by the player's own admission, nothing has seemingly been decided yet.

“We have arranged a chat with the club in 2023 to discuss about my future, so I will decide next year”. Toni Kroos on his future: “I will retire here at Real Madrid, I just don’t know when — I don’t want to play for any other club”.“We have arranged a chat with the club in 2023 to discuss about my future, so I will decide next year”. Toni Kroos on his future: “I will retire here at Real Madrid, I just don’t know when — I don’t want to play for any other club”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“We have arranged a chat with the club in 2023 to discuss about my future, so I will decide next year”. https://t.co/UnvxbfoBy1

At a press conference ahead of the Celtic game, Kroos declared that he would retire at Real Madrid, but admitted that he didn’t yet have a timeframe in mind. He said (via Barrons):

“Sometimes it's funny to read things, when not even I know what is going to happen. Next year I will think about it, or in the (World Cup) break, I will think a bit about what could happen, bit by bit I will decide.

“What I have always said and is something that has not changed, is that I will not move clubs. I will always stay here, I will retire here, the only thing I don't know is when.”

Kroos, who turns 33 in January, has thus far played 381 games for Real Madrid since the 2014-15 season, recording 25 goals and 86 assists. He has won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with the Whites, amongst other honors.

