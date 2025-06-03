"I don't know if I could have said no" - Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' decision to snub Saudi move

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes has rejected a move to Al Hilal. He admitted that it was an offer that would have been hard to reject if it had been made to him during his playing career.

Ferdinand said on his Rio Presents channel that he was scared about Fernandes leaving in the summer, following reports from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein. He is delighted to see Manchester United's most important player stay at the club and said:

"He's staying, you know. I've been fretting the last three days because I'm seeing Fabrizio, Ornstein, a lot of them. 'Ah, Bruno's going Saudi. They've offered him 200 million over four years'. Now, listen, I got to be honest, you I don't know if I could have said no. 30 years old at a club that's struggling. He's obviously had the conversation and listened. I definitely would have done that as well."

"He's staying, you know? Bruno's staying! Our most potent goal scorer. Our biggest goal threat, our biggest provider, our biggest chance maker. He does a lot and our captain, and I couldn't have woke up this morning happier. And I did message him. We aren't going into the details of that, but what a man!"

Al Hilal were keen on signing Bruno Fernandes this summer and made him an offer. They were willing to match any asking price set by Manchester United to lure the Portuguese star.

Paul Scholes wanted Manchester United to cash in on Bruno Fernandes

Paul Scholes was on The Overlap earlier this month and claimed that it was ideal for Manchester United to cash in on Bruno Fernandes. He believes that a potential £100 million fee would have helped them rebuild the squad and said via GOAL:

"They are talking about £100m for him. Man United cannot say no to that.You know when you talk about this system as well, I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back but where does he play? What is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder? He almost confuses the whole system because he doesn’t have that one position for him.

"I mean he has been brilliant don’t get me wrong. But when you’re getting £100m for him you snap their hand off and take it."

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has played 290 matches for them. He has scored 98 times and assisted 87 times, while winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup once each.

