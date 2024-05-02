"I didn't know what I was supposed to say" - Patrick Mahomes recalls interaction with Lionel Messi before Inter Miami-Kansas City MLS clash

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said that he was at a loss for words when he recently met Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi before an MLS game.

Mahomes - a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs - is coming off back-to-back titles. Currently preparing for the start of the 2024 season, the 28-year-old attended the Herons' 3-2 MLS win over Sporting Kansas City on April 14.

As the Herons players trooped out to the middle at the Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes had a brief interaction with Messi, which was shared by Major League Soccer on their website, captioning it:

"Futbol's finest greets football's finest. Leo Messi links up with Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium."

On the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul (via Albiceleste Talk), Mahomes - widely regarded as one of the best current players in the NFL, talked about his interaction with Messi:

"I was nervous. ... I was very nervous (to meet him). I didn't know what I was supposed to say and said 'have fun out there'. He scored a goal; he had an assist. .,. he had a great time."

Messi starred with two goals and an assist as the Herons picked up three points on the road.

"It's unbelievable to witness someone at the pinnacle of their sport make things happen the way Lionel Messi does" - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes

Much like Patrick Mahomes in the NFL, Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best to grace the beautiful game of football.

Recognising the brilliance of Messi in his chosen craft, Mahomes hailed the Argentinian for his impressive passing, vision and goalscoring ability. The Chiefs quarterback said (as per Marca) shortly after his meeting with Messi at the Arrowhead Stadium last month:

"It's just unbelievable to witness someone at the pinnacle of their sport make things happen the way Messi does, his passing, his vision, and of course, that goal he scored. It truly exemplifies what it means to excel at the highest level in any profession."

Lionel Messi has had a sizzling start to the season for Inter Miami. Despite being plagued by injuries, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has 11 goals and six assists in 10 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and four assists in seven games - have come in the league, where the Herons are atop the MLS Eastern Conference after 11 games.