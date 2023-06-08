"I don't know, he's just the best" - Liverpool superstar hails Lionel Messi as the best opponent he's ever faced

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold recently hailed Lionel Messi as the best opponent that he has ever faced. Judging by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's accolades in the game, Alexander-Arnold's choice shouldn't come as a surprise.

In a recent interview with GOAL, the full-back was quizzed about the topic. He said:

"I don't know, he's just the best."

Alexander-Arnold was in the team that was beaten 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League during Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona. Liverpool, though, thumped Messi and Co. 4-0, with Alexander-Arnold's quick thinking for a Divock Origi goal turning out to be pivotal.

Lionel Messi spoke about his time at PSG

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. The Argentine, though, said that he found it hard during his time at the French club.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Messi said about his time in France (via GOAL):

"I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn't enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day... And that's why the decision for Barcelona didn't happen."

Lionel Messi scored only 32 goals and provided 34 assists in his 75 games for PSG. Fans never saw the best of him during his time at the club. Hence, the outrage about his performances is understandable.

After a struggling first season. Messi found his form during his second season at the club. He won the award for the provider of most assists in the Ligue 1 in his final season (16).

Despite the bright performances, Messi never seemed at home. He was far from the sky high standards that he displayed at Barcelona. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though, will now begin a new chapter at MLS club Inter Miami.

