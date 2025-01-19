“I don't know if he's more of a leader or not" - Carlo Ancelotti comments on Kylian Mbappé ahead of Real Madrid vs Las Palmas 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe ahead of their LaLiga clash against Las Palmas on Sunday. He praised the Frenchman's attitude and said that his performances are consistently improving.

Mbappe finally joined Los Blancos last summer as a free agent after being linked with for years. He left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the expiration of his contract and moved to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he was heavily criticized for his initial performances despite scoring in their UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta.

The Frenchman appears to have settled in now and has been performing well in the last few weeks. Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Las Palmas at home, Carlo Ancelotti said about Mbappe (via Tribal Football):

“I don't know if he's more of a leader or not. Every day he seeks more prominence that comes with what he does on the pitch. His attitude off the pitch hasn't changed, he's always calm, available and very humble. He's performing at a very high level and that helps, especially for his teammates. His adaptation period is over, I said that a month ago. I feel as though he's getting better with every game."

Mbappe has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti highlights importance of taking 3 points against Las Palmas

Real Madrid haven't been at their best this season and struggled at times in the first half of the season. They also lost 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final against arch-rivals Barcelona. However, they have a great opportunity to go to the top of the LaLiga table if they beat Las Palmas on Sunday.

In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the importance of the match and this period, saying (via Tribal Football):

“This will be a match where we have to compete and fight hard, like they all are in LaLiga. It's an important period because the second half of the season is getting underway, we're near the top and we must take the points. We have to take into account the strength of the opposition, they're in great form."

Real Madrid are second in the league standings, just a point behind Atletico Madrid and four above third-placed Barcelona with a game in hand. While Atletico lost 1-0 against Leganes on Friday, Barca drew 1-1 against Getafe on Saturday.

