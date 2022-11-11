"I know he's a Liverpool fan" - Jamie Carragher claims Real Madrid target could join Anfield side

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, will join the Reds in the future.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has scored 19 goals and contributed 20 assists in 111 appearances across all competitions.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Borussia Dortmund believes that Jude Bellingham will not leave the team in January. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🟨 Borussia Dortmund believes that Jude Bellingham will not leave the team in January. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🟨 #BVB 🚨Borussia Dortmund believes that Jude Bellingham will not leave the team in January. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🟨 #BVB https://t.co/Xgz4qDkWtc

Speaking on The Eleven, Carragher was asked about the England international's potential future destination amid speculations. He replied:

"Liverpool, hopefully. I know he's a Liverpool fan."

Heaping praise on Bellingham, Carragher said:

"I think he's a player who Real Madrid will want, every top club in England will want. Him and [Declan] Rice are England's midfield for the next six years. I don't think anyone's looking at them and thinking they're going to take those positions. And they'll probably both be fighting over who's the future captain after Harry Kane."

Carragher, who helped Liverpool lift 11 trophies during his 17-year stint, insisted that Bellingham is similar to Steven Gerrard. He added:

"Jude Bellingham reminds me of Steven Gerrard at that age where you think he could score a goal at any time, create something at any time. He could light up [the 2022 FIFA World Cup]."

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Bellingham as the club's top transfer target in the summer of 2023. The midfielder is valued in the region at £130 million — a potential Premier League record fee.

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and laid out two assists in 21 matches so far.

John Aldridge opines about the upcoming Liverpool-Real Madrid UCL showdown

In his column for the Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge expressed his opinion on the Reds' clash with Real Madrid at the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage. He wrote:

"It's not ideal, but it's not for them either. There were a lot easier draws for Madrid, and they won't be happy with it, let's put it that way. We've just got to get on with it. You can't use the last two finals as 'we owe them this and that', it doesn't work that way."

Aldridge remained hopeful of a positive result for his team despite losing thrice to the La Liga giants in the last four years. He added:

"They beat us the last two times in the final and they knocked us out in the quarter-final, and the law of averages we may be due one. Over two legs, it may be difficult. The second leg will be at their place at the Santiago Bernabeu, but by next February we will hopefully have all of our players available and have had some recruitment as well."

The Reds are scheduled to lock horns with Real Madrid in the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday (21 February). Afterward, the Merseyside outfit will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (15 March).

Poll : 0 votes