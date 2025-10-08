“I know some might be tired of seeing me" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes claim as he provides update on future 

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided an update on his future, claiming that he wants to play for a few more years. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner pointed out that he's contributing for club and country and wants to continue doing so.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 40 for both Al-Nassr and Portugal. He has scored over 940 goals across his career, and his closing in on the 1000-goal mark. He is already the all-time top goalscorer in men's football.

On Tuesday, October 7, Liga Portugal gave Ronaldo the GOAT Award for being the Best Player of All Time. After the win, the former Real Madrid superstar said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I know you must be tired of still seeing me here at these ceremonies! But I’m proud and happy. I think I still bring a lot to the National Team and to football."

About his future, he added:

“I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals and provided one assist in six games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo will be a "passenger" at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely feature in what would be his last FIFA World Cup next year. He has failed to win the coveted prize and will look to end on a high note. However, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol said earlier this year that Ronaldo would be a "passenger" for Portugal at the Mundial.

He said:

"I understand what eveyone is talking about, he only needs one chance... but if you are going to win the World Cup, you can't afford to carry somebody, even if he gets an opportunity to score. Let's just say that there is no question that there will be 3-4 players in that team that will be doing the extra running for Ronaldo which is fair enough because Argentina does it with Messi."

"The problem is in a year's time, when you start getting up there in that late 30s and you hit 40, physically it goes very quickly. We saw that in his second game in 3-4 days, in the 80th minute, something gave in, that is only going to get worse between now and 2026 World Cup, I just don't see how he'll be physically fit enough to start for Portugal..... if Ronaldo starts at the World Cup, he'll be a passenger," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Portugal sit atop Group A of the World Cup Qualifiers, with four wins and two draws. They will face Ireland and Hungary at home this month. Ronaldo has notably scored three goals in his last two appearances for A Selecao.

