"I don't know how much money they've got left" - Ray Parlour names next player he wants Arsenal to sign

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes that the Gunners need to sign one more player before the summer transfer deadline. He went on to claim that Eberechi Eze would be a decent signing for the Gunners if he were to join them.

Ad

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour expressed uncertainty regarding Arsenal's capacity to sign another player, given that they've spent £192.6 million on player acquisitions this summer. However, he urged the 2024-25 Premier League runners-up to complete Eze's deal if they still have the financial capability to seal his move.

He said (via Caught Offside):

“I think there might be one more signing. I don’t know how much money they’ve got left or whether the rules as well they’ve got to look at, but if there is enough money, Eze would be [a great signing].”

Ad

Trending

The attacking midfielder is one of the players who have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months. According to a report by Football Transfers, Arsenal are expected to table a bid for Eze once Fabio Vieira's potential sale to VfB Stuttgart progresses.

Eze can also play as a left-winger if the need arises. Thus, his flexibility could benefit the Premier League giants, should he join them. The 27-year-old England international is a creative powerhouse, who can deliver goals in attack as well. In 167 appearances for Crystal Palace, he has scored 40 goals and delivered 28 assists.

Ad

Eze remains under contract at Selhurst Park till June 2027. Notably, his £68 million release clause has now expired.

"GOATed skillset" - Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice lauds Bukayo Saka's proficiency

AFC v Villarreal - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Declan Rice has claimed that Bukayo Saka's ability to rapidly advance with the ball is a GOATed skillset. He also revealed that it's difficult to replicate how Saka moves with the ball in the attack.

Ad

During an interview, which was published by Arsenal on X, Rice was asked to name the player who had the 'GOATed skillset' in the Gunners squad. He said (via Arsenal Insider):

“GOATed skillset, I’m going to say, right, the ability that Bukayo has got, To be able to be so fast and run with the ball on your foot. It looks like such an easy thing to do, but trust me, it’s really hard. When you do it to such a good level like B does, I look and think that’s GOATed.”

Saka has been a key player for the Premier League giants in recent years. Known for his ability to create chances and score goals, the right-winger is a remarkable attacker. Last season, he scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists in 37 games across competitions for the north London side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More