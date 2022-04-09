"I don't know how much they would have played"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defends club's decision to sell players in January without reinforcements 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his decision to sell or loan out players in January despite the club's injury crisis. The Gunners are short of options in key positions due to season-ending injuries suffered by Kieran Trippier and Thomas Partey.

Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Udinese and AS Roma respectively on loan till the end of the season. Callum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac were sold to Aston Villa and Marseille respectively. The most notable departure was that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left by mutual consent after being frozen out of the first team by Arteta due to disciplinary breaches.

Arsenal failed to sign adequate replacements for the aforementioned players, and are now desperately short of options. Arteta has, however, said that the aforementioned players would not have received much playing time.

"They were players that we did not really use. And you put them in the context now, I don't know how much they would have played. You don't know, I don't know."

He continued, as per the Daily Star:

"We made a decision on what we believed was the right thing to do for the team and for the individual players that were asking for the opportunity to play football because they didn't have any minutes in several months."

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand. The Gunners face Brighton on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Seagulls are winless in their last five league games, losing four.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport 'Furious' Piers Morgan hits out at Mikel Arteta and his 'absurd' decision to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his brace in El Clasico trib.al/WvvMDJb 'Furious' Piers Morgan hits out at Mikel Arteta and his 'absurd' decision to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his brace in El Clasico trib.al/WvvMDJb

Could Arsenal's lack of squad depth cost them UEFA Champions League football next season?

Arsenal vs Leicester City - Premier League

The Gunners lack of reinforcements in January could hurt their chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners have been in impressive form recently but suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend. Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares deputised for the injured Kieran Tierney against the Eagles. The 22-year-old, though, endured a torrid game and was substituted in the second half.

Arsenal have lacked back-up options for the left-back position after letting Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac leave in January.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

Thomas Partey



Arsenal face being without two key players for the rest of the season 🤕 Kieran TierneyThomas ParteyArsenal face being without two key players for the rest of the season 🤕 Kieran Tierney ❌Thomas Partey ⏳Arsenal face being without two key players for the rest of the season 🤕 https://t.co/36xeva7f4R

Meanwhile, Partey suffered a thing injury against Crystal Palace. The Ghanaian has been a crucial member of Arteta's starting lineup, and the club lack cover for the defensive midfielder.

The north London club's lack of squad depth could cost them as they battle Spurs, West Ham and Manchester United for a top-four finish.

Edited by Bhargav