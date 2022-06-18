“I know nothing about managing football, but I know everything about winning” – Tyson Fury slams ‘prima donnas’ at Manchester United in furious rant aimed at players

WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has taken shots at Manchester United management and sent a warning to Erik ten Hag. He added that he would be getting more time to go to Old Trafford to watch his favorite club but claims they lost every time he was in the stadium.

Fury believes there are too many 'Prima Donnas' at Manchester United right now, and the players are not moving in the same direction.

He thinks the clearout happening with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and others leaving is a good thing and was quoted by Mirror saying:

"I'll be getting to Old Trafford a little bit more now I'm retired although, to be honest, every time I go there to watch them, they lose. And I don't do second place, I don't do losing, I don't do all that s**. It's win or nothing, so watching United at the moment, it's crazy because I don't get why these people aren't running after that ball for 90 minutes."

He added:

"A lot of people blame the managers, the coaches, but at the end of the day there are too many prima donnas at Manchester United and the best thing that could have happened is having a clearout, like what's happening. They need to knuckle down."

Continuing to talk about Manchester United, Fury believes Ten Hag should be as strict as Sir Alex Ferguson and treat every player equally, regardless of their status off the pitch. He said:

"They need someone strict, like Sir Alex Ferguson, who's going to tell them what to do and if they're not listening say, 'It's the bench for you, I don't care how good you are or how famous you are, you're not playing until you decide to work hard'. The word 'team' means everybody pulls their own weight, they don't rely on someone else to score the goals or to run for them."

He added:

"It's everyone working hard for a common interest, a common goal, and that's winning. I know nothing about managing football, but I know everything about winning, and I know everybody has to muck in to get results. If I go into the gym on my own to train for a world title then I'm not going to be that successful."

Manchester United set for a new era under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new boss, and the Dutchman has begun his work.

Ralf Rangnick was supposed to continue as the club's consultant after his interim managerial role but has now departed.

The Red Devils have announced the departure of several players as well, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata leading the exit. Nemanja Matic has also left the club and has joined AS Roma.

