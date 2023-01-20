"I don't know if it is official, but he is going" - Xavi confirms the exit of Barcelona star

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez spoke to the press after his team's strong 5-0 win against third-tier side AD Ceuta in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday (January 19). He confirmed that forward Memphis Depay is set to leave the club in the January transfer window to join Atletico Madrid.

He said:

"It wouldn't be a tragedy either, but better if we strengthen ourselves. Memphis asked to leave and I don't know if it's official but he's going to Atlético."

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou, making just four appearances all season and scoring one goal. Many reports, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, linked the Dutchman with a Barca exit.

As per Romano, a deal has been struck with Atletico. He also added that Depay will sign a two-year contract with Los Colchoneros that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Xavi also spoke about Ansu Fati as he came off the bench to score Barcelona's third goal of the game. He replaced Ferran Torres for the last 30 minutes of the match. Xavi added:

"Ferran works for the team, he lacks the confidence point of the goal. He had agreed half an hour with Ansu because he is going to start on Sunday and he has gone out and made a difference. He is at a high level again and we are going to see how important he is."

Barcelona are set to face Getafe at home in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday (January 22).

Barcelona make five-man forward shortlist

Roberto Firmino is among the options considered by Barcelona.

La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to add a striker to their squad with the departure of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they are looking for a cheap and reliable option to serve as the backup for Robert Lewandowski.

One of their top choices is Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, whose contract expires in the summer. With the arrival of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in recent windows, the Brazilian could fall further down the pecking order under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The report also adds that the Blaugrana could tempt Liverpool by offering a small deal this window instead of losing the player on a free in the summer.

Other options mentioned by the report include Lyon's Moussa Dembele, Galatasaray's Dries Mertens, Atalanta's Luis Muriel and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Goncalo Guedes.

