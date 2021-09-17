"I know the owner very well" - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge not convinced Erling Haaland will move to Liverpool despite rumors

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was linked with a Liverpool switch in the summer transfer window. However, former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doubts a potential union could manifest between the two parties.

According to him, the Reds won't be willing to spend a lot of money to sign the striker. He told German newspaper Bild (via AS):

"With Lewandowski you have the best centre forward in the world. Haaland is the second best.

"I think Bayern are interested in Robert staying beyond the end of contract in 2023. Haaland is an investment. I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool. I know the owner very well and he is not known for opening the (money) box."

Erling Haaland was heavily linked with a transfer away from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, with Liverpool being one of his suitors. However, Dortmund refused to cash in on their prized asset and the player stayed put at Signal Iduna Park.

The striker has been on an explosive rise in recent seasons. He finished as the top scorer in the Champions League last term, with an impressive 10 goals to his name from eight matches. He also bagged 27 goals and eight assists for the German giants in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

So far this season Erling Haaland has bagged nine goals and four assists for Borussia Dortmund in seven games across competitions. With the way he is running riot in front of goal, it wouldn't be far-fetched to name him among the best three strikers in the world at the moment.

How much could Erling Haaland cost Liverpool?

The Norwegian continues to fire on all cylinders

Given how high the Norwegian has raised his game at a very young age, it is certain that any potential transfer for him will command a huge figure. According to reports, Borussia Dortmund slapped a gargantuan €180 million asking price on Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window.

His contract with the club is valid until June 30, 2024 and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €130 miillion. However, there's a clause in his contract that states that he can leave for just €75 million next summer. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make any serious advances for the striker in the coming months.

