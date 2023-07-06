"I know people will laugh" - Pundit claims he would love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit recently said that he would love to see Harry Kane join the Gunners. Kane's future has been up in the air for a while and he looks set for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but Spurs have reportedly rejected the German club's opening bid.

Petit has now stated that he would love to see Kane join Spurs' north London rivals. Speaking to DAZN Bet, Petit said (via Football365):

“I would love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that, but he started his career at Arsenal. Every player when they retire wants to look back at what they have won. He will always be remembered as a very good striker, but I’m pretty sure he must be tired of it [not winning any trophies].”

Harry Kane is a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate and has been at the club throughout his career. He is also the club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals to his name. The 29-year-old Englishman is a Spurs legend and a move to their fiercest rivals, Arsenal, would certainly tarnish his legacy with the club's supporters beyond repair.

Another interesting aspect of the Kane transfer saga is that he is reluctant to move abroad as he is close to breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Shearer scored 260 goals in England's top flight, while Kane currently has 213. It remains to be seen where Kane starts the 2023-24 season.

Harry Kane was released from Arsenal's youth academy at the age of 12

Harry Kane started his career in Arsenal's youth academies. However, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was released from the Gunners' youth academy at the tender age of 12.

The academy coach at the time, Roy Massey, didn't think that Kane would have a career at the elite level. Recalling the matter, Massey said (via talkSPORT):

“Harry was a lovely young player. He was quiet, shy, didn't have what we thought it would take to become a professional footballer and so we were totally mistaken."

He added:

“Although I’ve got to say that when Harry was released when he was 11 or 12 years of age, he did go to play for his Sunday league club for the next three years so no other club’s picked him up in that age group."

Unfortunately for Massey, Kane went on to join their north London rivals and became one of the country's greatest-ever strikers.

