“I know people won’t be happy” – William Gallas predicts winner of Tottenham vs Liverpool 

Former Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea star William Gallas recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash between Liverpool and Spurs on Sunday, 6 November.

The Reds are set to make the trip to north London to face Antonio Conte's side. Jurgen Klopp's team are currently in ninth spot in the league table and have amassed only 16 points from 12 games. Spurs, meanwhile, are in third spot with 26 points on the board from 13 games.

Klopp's team defeated Napili in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, 1 November. They earned a 2-0 result in their favor.

Spurs will enter the contest on the back of a 2-1 win against Olympique Marseille. Gallas, however, didn't like what he saw from his former club against Marseille. Despite their win, the former defender believes there are still many loopholes in Conte's team as he picked Klopp's side the get the three points.

Gallas told Genting Casino:

"Normally you’re favorites when you play at home. But after the performance against Marseille, I’m concerned because I still wasn’t happy with how they played, even if they won 2-1. They were lucky because Marseille had many opportunities to score and we know the tactics of Antonio Conte.

"But when you play against big teams like Liverpool, you can’t leave Liverpool to come close to your box because with their quality Tottenham will concede goals, so they have to be careful. I know people won’t be happy but I think Liverpool are going to win."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on 'big game' against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp spoke ahead of the clash against Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp termed the upcoming clash against Tottenham as a big game for his side. He told the media (via liverpool.com):

"A big game for us, a massive game for us. Difficult as well. Spurs away. I didn’t count now the points distance between us and them, but we cannot be picky with opponents and games and where we want to get points – we have to go for it, definitely.

"But it’s difficult, we all know Tottenham is a side that is well organized, defending on an extremely high level and counter-attacking is a massive thing now."

Klopp added:

"The last two games when they had to chase the game, you saw the offensive power as well. I think Spurs is in a good moment. They had now two important games around the last minute, and especially the last one was a really big one for Tottenham. So we are prepared for a confident, strong opponent."

