"I know what my qualities are" - Arsenal forward calls out critics questioning his goalscoring record after 6-0 Lens win

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus had a go at his critics for questioning his qualities after scoring in the 6-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Lens on Wednesday (November 29).

Kai Havertz's 13th-minute opener burst open the floodgates, as Jesus (21'), Bukayo Saka (23') and Gabriel Martinelli (27') scored in quick succession to end the game as a contest with more than an hour remaining.

There was no respite for the hapless visitors. Gunners captain Martin Odegaard made it 5-0 in first-half stoppage time before Jorginho (86') added gloss to the scoreline to cap off a comprehensive win.

The victory confirmed Mikel Arteta's side's berth in the knockouts with a game to spare, while Lens (5) dropped out of reckoning. Second-placed PSV won 3-2 at Sevilla to confirm their place in the Round of 16.

Coming back to the game at the Emirates on Wednesday, Jesus provided a timely reminder of his qualities (as per Daily Mail):

"I know what my qualities are, and I know what I can bring to the team. I can score, and I can also help with other things, like opening spaces. But the only people who can see it are those who watch the game and understand. Those who don’t understand will say, 'Oh, he didn’t score today'.

"But maybe I run and open space for someone, and then, let’s be honest, I don’t miss a lot of chances. I think it is not about, 'He doesn’t know how to score'. Sometimes I have to be more in the box, that it is the one thing I am working on. Tonight I was more in the box."

The Gunners are also flying high in the Premier League, topping the standings after 13 games, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City (29).

How has Gabriel Jesus fared for Arsenal this season?

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus hasn't exactly set the stage on fire this campaign despite his goalscoring outing against Lens on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old - plagued by injuries - has made 13 appearances across competitions, starting nine times. Jesus has racked up five goals and two assists. Four of these goals and both assists have come in the Champions League.

However, the Brazil international has netted just once in eight outings for the Premier League leaders. That lone strike came in the 3-1 home win over Manchester United in September.