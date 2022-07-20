"I don't know really what happened" - Donny van de Beek upset by Manchester United fans' treatment to Harry Maguire during pre-season victory over Crystal Palace

Speaking after the friendly against Crystal Palace, Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek defended club captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire found himself being continuously booed by United supporters throughout the match. The pre-season game was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Maguire’s performances for the club have been thoroughly inconsistent since the start of the last season.

The team regressed considerably last campaign and could only finish sixth in the Premier League. Maguire’s individual performances have, in turn, raised questions over his captaincy. The player was supported by his manager recently who claimed that Maguire was going to stay as captain for the start of the new season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



76 Touches

60/64 Passes Completed

10 Long Passes

3 Possession Won

3 Headed Clearances

2 Shots Blocked

1 Shot



Didn’t put a foot wrong. #MUFC Harry Maguire vs. Crystal Palace:76 Touches60/64 Passes Completed10 Long Passes3 Possession Won3 Headed Clearances2 Shots Blocked1 ShotDidn’t put a foot wrong. Harry Maguire vs. Crystal Palace:76 Touches60/64 Passes Completed10 Long Passes3 Possession Won3 Headed Clearances2 Shots Blocked1 ShotDidn’t put a foot wrong. 👏👏👏 #MUFC https://t.co/EmUVmxemF4

The England international was one of the best players on the pitch against Crystal Palace and was still booed by fans continuously. Van de Beek said the following after the game:

"I heard [the boos] as well. I don't know really what happened. Today, Harry was playing really well. He was aggressive, got so many balls - that means he has a big personality. He has a lot of experience. That's positive, his performance today.”

Manchester United will be happy with defensive options for the start of new season

Harry Maguire does have a big season ahead of him if he is to salvage his Manchester United captaincy and overall career.

The defender has come under severe scrutiny continuously and has struggled to play in a high-line. Considering Erik ten Hag’s system, there is little doubt that Maguire will have to be at his best to make up for his lack of pace.

At the same time, supporters will be happy with their options at center-back. The signing of Lisandro Martinez, a left-footed, young center-back who has already played under Ten Hag means that Maguire has serious competition. Eric Bailly has also repeatedly shown his skills but has not managed to stay fit for long stretches.

However, Bailly has had a decent pre-season as well and Ten Hag also had Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane to choose from. The manager might want to select a primary pairing although there are enough fixtures in the season ahead to give starts to all of his defenders.

Utd District @UtdDistrict



Harry Maguire aims to bounce back at 🗣️ "Last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path but it’s behind us now and we look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it’s all about."Harry Maguire aims to bounce back at #mufc under Erik ten Hag 🗣️ "Last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path but it’s behind us now and we look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it’s all about."Harry Maguire aims to bounce back at #mufc under Erik ten Hag ⬇️

While the defensive line has not exactly inspired confidence in recent seasons, there are plenty of reasons for United supporters to be optimistic about the future.

