"I don't know if that is the right step" - Erik ten Hag questions why Manchester United youngster is in the World Cup squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has questioned Alejandro Garnacho's inclusion in Argentina's preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Garnacho, 18, made his full debut for Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League win over FC Sheriff last month. He has since started two more matches for the club, scoring once.

The youngster came on from the bench in their EFL Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday, November 11, and provided two assists.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Dynamo. At 18 years and 133 days old, Alejandro Garnacho becomes the youngest player to assist 2 goals in a game for Manchester United.Dynamo. At 18 years and 133 days old, Alejandro Garnacho becomes the youngest player to assist 2 goals in a game for Manchester United. Dynamo. 💥 https://t.co/qQxNnPnJFs

The youngster's recent performances earned him a spot in Lionel Scaloni's provisional World Cup squad. But Ten Hag thinks this might not be the right time in Garnacho's career to make it to the quadrennial tournament.

"It is a big step to go to a World Cup where all the best players go together," the Dutch tactician said after EFL Cup win over Aston Villa (via ESPN).

"That is a big step and I don't know if that is the right step for him. I think he has to keep clean, stay calm and work hard and develop, and improve game to game.

"It's difficult to say, I don't know the abilities of all the Argentina players. I know a lot of players from Argentina, but for 26, what is available for them."

Garnacho is notably yet to make his debut for Argentina's senior team, despite being called up earlier this year.

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho stars in recent EFL Cup third-round win over Aston Villa

After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League last week, Manchester United managed to seek revenge in the EFL Cup.

Villa took the lead at Old Trafford through Ollie Watkins in the 48th minute before Anthony Martial restored parity a minute later.

A Diogo Dalot own goal in the 61st minute sent the visitors back ahead, Marcus Rashford equalized for a second time. Strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay then handed the Red Devils a 4-2 win.

Garnacho assisted both Fernandes and McTominay after coming on in the 62nd minute of the encounter. Ten Hag heaped praise on the youngster for his performance.

"When he keeps working, keeps this attitude, then anything is possible. If he keeps his attitude and wants to improve every day, when he is doing the right things in his lifestyle, it is possible.

"You can see he has capabilities and can contribute to attacking football. Also he has something, he can break open a compact defending line. I think all teams that want to attack, that want to play in opponents' half, they need players like that.

"He can out-play them and also in the final decisions he can do the right things. Once again, it depends on his attitude," the Manchester United manager said.

Next up, Manchester United will visit Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, November 13.

