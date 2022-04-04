"I don't know who said that" - Nemanja Matic disagrees with Luke Shaw's latest comments involving Manchester United and international football

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has disagreed with Luke Shaw's statements claiming that international football is more enjoyable than club football.

The Englishman insinuated that he was unhappy at Manchester United following England's win against Switzerland. Shaw was quoted saying that he plays games 'with a smile on his face' while on international duty.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Matic rebuffed Shaw's claims. He said:

"I don't know who said that (about enjoying international duty than club level), I don't know to be honest. I'm very happy to be here, very happy to represent this club. There's a pressure to represent this club, we have to know how to deal with that and perform in the best way. With the managerial picture still unclear, there is massive importance on finishing this campaign strongly."

The midfielder was also asked about Manchester United's roller-coaster of a season and revealed that it has been difficult working under Rangnick. He said:

"It's not easy when players think that the manager is only here for a few months. And it’s not easy for him. But we are all professionals and we have to follow his ideas because it’s good for him, for us and for the club.Players sometimes, if you know that manager is not staying here for the next season, it’s not easy when you change manager. Every new manager needs some time to work on it and we are trying to do exactly what he wants from us. Some games we did that very well and in some games not that great.”

Following their 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday, the Red Devils are now 7th in the Premier League, three points behind Tottenham in 4th. Rangnick's side will face Everton next weekend in what is now a must-win game if they are to stay in the race for the top 4.

"It’s hard for me to analyse that" - Matic on Manchester United's struggles this season

Matic in action for the Red Devils

Matic also opened up about the club's struggles this campaign. Manchester United will finish the season without any trophies and have not won any silverware since the 2016-17 campaign.

The midfielder could not pinpoint why the team have have been unable to perform to the standards that are expected of them. He said:

"It’s hard for me, I’m just one player. It’s hard for me to analyse that. What I can say is that we are not happy, of course, with this season. We have to do much better. This season has been difficult for us. When you play for Manchester United you need to win trophies. This season we didn’t do it.”

