“I know his situation” – Ronald Koeman claims he knows what Frenkie de Jong wants after being in ‘contact’ with Barcelona midfielder amid Manchester United links

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman claims he has "a lot of contact" with Frenkie de Jong, amid reports linking the midfielder to Manchester United. He stated that the Dutchman wants to stay at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old has become a key member of Xavi Hernandez's central midfield since the latter was appointed Barca boss in November 2021. He made 47 appearances across the most recent campaign.

However, The Independent has claimed that Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for the midfielder. However, Koeman has claimed that De Jong's intention is to stay at Barcelona.

The former Blaugrana boss told a press conference, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“I have a lot of contact with Frenkie. I know his situation. He has said it himself, he wants to stay. His intention is to stay at Barça and nothing else. That’s all I know.”

A move to Old Trafford would see De Jong reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag, having been given his big break by the Dutch manager at Ajax. The midfielder joined the Blaugrana in 2019 and has a contract at the Camp Nou which runs until 2026.

One factor that may deter De Jong from making the switch to Manchester is the Red Devils' lack of Champions League football next season. They finished sixth in the Premier League last term and failed to qualify for the tournament.

Ronald Koeman offers thoughts on Memphis Depay's Barcelona future

De Jong's fellow Dutch international Memphis Depay made the move to Catalonia last summer on a free transfer from Lyon. Koeman was still in charge at Barcelona when the forward arrived at Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old forward enjoyed a mixed debut campaign at the Camp Nou as he netted 13 times in 38 appearances across all competitions. However, he saw competition for places increase in January from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

Koeman was asked for his opinion on the former Manchester United attacker, to which he proclaimed:

“He came last year for free from Lyon. He has proven to be a great player and I think he is made for Barça, that’s why we signed him. It depends on whether Xavi wants him or not, but for me he is indisputable."

