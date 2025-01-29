"I know that sounds really stupid" – Wes Brown reveals why he's 'happy' Manchester United star struggled in recent clash

Ex-Manchester United defender Wes Brown has revealed he is happy Leny Yoro struggled to handle Kamaldeen Sulemana in his side's recent 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils scored three times in the final 10 minutes of their encounter against the Saints at Old Trafford. Amad Diallo's first hat-trick cancelled out Manuel Ugarte's first half own goal.

Discussing Yoro's display in the recent Premier League win over Southampton on January 16, Brown exclusively told Daily Express in an interview:

"Listen, I can see he's very good. And, you know, the best thing I think, I'm happy that happened. I know that sounds really stupid, and when I mean happy, it just means that's the standard you're up against in the Premier League. He's been in and out this season because I think [the three first-choice options] have played pretty well in there, and he found that game really difficult."

Brown, who represented Manchester United 362 times as a player, said:

"But I'm hoping what happens from there is as a young player, who, even the other day, you can see he's trying to learn. You can see he's got the capabilities; he's quick, but hopefully, he learns a lot from just that one game. It sounds very stupid, but we'll see in the next three or four games if that does help him or not."

Stating Sulemana relished a rare outing against Yoro, Brown concluded:

"You have an individual there [in Sulemana] that on his day, believe me, there's not many people that can mark him one-on-one. You don't see it a lot. And I spoke to some of the fans about it [after the game], their fans, and they said you see that one in every eight games, but he has got the talent to do it on a particular day."

Yoro, 19, has made 13 total appearances for Manchester United this term.

Manchester United defender returns to training

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League trip to FCSB this Thursday, Luke Shaw has returned to group training at Carrington. The left-back was out with an unknown injury since December last year.

Shaw, 29, has made three substitute appearances across competitions for his club this term. He was ruled out with a knee injury and a subsequent calf issue before he picked up his most recent injury problem.

Victor Lindelof and Manuel Ugarte were also spotted at group training.

