"I know he still loves the club" - Michael Thomas  says it would be a 'major statement' if Liverpool or Arsenal sign 26-year-old attacker

Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas has lavished praise on Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry and suggested that the German international could be a top signing for either of his former clubs. The 26-year-old left Arsenal in 2016 and has since gone on to become a key player for club and country.

In an interview with Caughtoffside, Thomas claimed he'd love to see Gnabry return to the Premier League with Arsenal or Liverpool.

“Gnabry, since leaving Arsenal, has been exceptional. He has become a major part of a massive club like Bayern Munich and also Germany.

“I am not sure what his situation is at his current club but if either of my former clubs could get him in, it would be a major statement. If he does go to Liverpool it would be hard to see where he would fit in, given the amount of options in forward areas. Then again, you could perhaps see one of the two wide-men, Salah or Mane, leaving in the summer.

The former England international also explained why Gnabry would be better suited to returning to Arsenal over a move to Liverpool if he were to return to the Premier League.

“Arsenal are perhaps more suited for him and I know he still loves the club, so you never know.

“At the time when Arsenal lost him there were a crop of players in similar positions and he needed to play. Hopefully we see him back in the Premier League next season or at some point in the future.”

Arsenal and Liverpool could look to bolster their attack this summer

While Arsenal will undoubtedly make a move for an attacker this summer due to Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's departure to Barcelona, Liverpool's transfer strategy for the summer remains to be seen.

Colombian attacker Luis Diaz joined Jurgen Klopp's team in January but the Reds could well further add to their squad this summer, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to enter the final year of their respective contracts.

