"I know Ten Hag is charmed" - Manchester United target's brother addresses transfer links to the PL club

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat's brother Nordin Amrabat recently spoke about the Red Devils' interest in the Moroccan midfielder. Sofyan Amrabat, 26, currently plays as a defensive midfielder for Fiorentina.

Sofyan was a key player for Walid Regragui's Morocco team, which became the first African team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup during last year's tournament in Qatar. He has since been linked with moves to clubs like Barcelona and United.

Nordin Amrabat, 36, who currently plays for AEK Athens, recently said about his younger brother (via Utd Plug):

“I think in January (Man Utd showed interest). Ten Hag is now looking for a striker, he wants that first. From there he’ll see what is possible. But I know Ten Hag is charmed by my brother, he broke through under him.”

Sofyan Amrabat has played under United manager Erik ten Hag in the past, at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. Manchester United have identified Amrabat as a back-up for Casemiro. However, the Red Devils have other priorities to sort out in the summer. They are keen on signing a new striker, with Harry Kane, Rasmus Højlund, and Victor Osimhen currently leading their wishlist.

Sofyan Amrabat has been a key player for the Fiorentina side that finished as the runners-up in the UEFA Conference League this season. The defensive midfielder made 49 appearances for the Serie A club this term.

Amrabat's current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. He has an estimated market value of €25 million.

Nordin Amrabat confirmed Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is on Barcelona's shortlist

Sofyan Amrabat is on the radar of several top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and Barcelona. The La Liga giants are looking to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who will leave the club this summer.

Nordin Amrabat confirmed Barca's interest in his brother while stating that a transfer might be difficult due to the club's financial situation. He said (via ESPN):

"Sofyan to West Ham? No, he wants to go to the top and his desire is to play in Spain. At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know Barça’s financial situation. There are more clubs interested in Sofyan."

Apart from United and Barca, Amrabat is also on the shortlist of Chelsea and Arsenal (according to SPORT). It will be interesting to see where the tenacious midfielder ends up.

