"I don't know what his thinking is" - Merson slams Manchester United boss Solskjaer for dropping 'go-to man' Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has slammed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for the team's home game against Everton.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Metro) after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Everton, Paul Merson struggled to comprehend Solskjaer's decision to bench Ronaldo. The Portuguese has been United's go-to man this season, bailing out the team on multiple occasions, including against Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

So Solsjkjaer's decision to bench the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has baffled Merson. The former Arsenal player said in this regard:

"He’s putting himself under pressure. The go-to man is Ronaldo; he’s got them out of trouble I don’t know how many times already this season, and he’s on the bench. I don’t know what his thinking is. It’s not like Ronaldo is running left, right and centre and closing everybody down. You’ve got to give him the ball to make things happen. He wouldn’t be tired."

United boss Solskjaer was left to regret his decision to bench Ronaldo and Paul Pogba against Everton. That's because the Red Devils only managed a draw against an Everton side missing key players due to injury.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for United before Andros Townsend equalised for the Toffees in the second half. The likes of Ronaldo, Pogba and Jadon Sancho were introduced in the second half, but proved ineffective.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer defended his call to bench Ronaldo and others, saying:

"Well Wednesday was a big effort, big emotional and physical output, so needed to freshen it up. Start of this game is very important, got big players coming in too; we believe it’s a team that can take charge of the game."

🗣 Paul Merson: “The go-to man is Ronaldo. He’s got them [ #mufc ] out of trouble I don’t know how many times already this season and he’s on the bench. I don’t know what the thinking is.” [ @footballdaily 🗣 Paul Merson: “The go-to man is Ronaldo. He’s got them [#mufc] out of trouble I don’t know how many times already this season and he’s on the bench. I don’t know what the thinking is.” [@footballdaily]



Cristiano Ronaldo failed to turn Manchester United's fortunes against Everton

Ronaldo was introduced by Solskjaer in the second half with just over half an hour remaining in the game. Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old forward failed to have a significant impact on proceedings.

The only decent chance Ronaldo had was when he linked up with Sancho. But his shot from an acute angle didn't trouble Everton's Jordan Pickford.

With the draw, Manchester United missed the opportunity to go atop the Premier League table; they are now two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

