"I don't know if it's a walkover" - Rio Ferdinand makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Wolves

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has predicted Arsenal to edge Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

The Gunners will be high on confidence after thrashing Lens 6-0 midweek in the UEFA Champions League. They have made a strong start to their campaign. They are at the top of the league table with 30 points from 13 games, having won nine, drawn three, and lost just one.

Mikel Arteta and Co. face a Wolves side that have played some impressive football under Gary O'Neil. Despite their brave style of play, Wolves have been unfortunate with dodgy VAR decisions going against them this season and are 12th in the standings with 15 points.

Rio Ferdinand made an appearance on Thogden's YouTube channel where the latter asked:

"Is this a walkover for the current top of the table?"

To which Ferdinand replied:

"Yeah, I don't know if it's a walkover, I reckon they get three points. I don't think Arsenal are playing fluid football we've seen over the last season or so, the last year or 18 months, but they're getting results"

He added:

"What they've done is that that they've gone back to the blueprints under George Graham. I think Mikel Arteta has had a conversation with George Graham and gone back to boring, boring Arsenal, 1-0s"

While Thogden predicted the Gunners to win 2-0, Ferdinand said:

"I'm going to go 1-0 Arsenal"

Ferdinand's Prediction: 1-0

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Arsenal's Kai Havertz following Brentford win

From the aforementioned collaboration, Rio Ferdinand also gave his verdict on Kai Havertz following his 89th-winner against Brentford on Saturday, November 25. Havertz's goal aided Arsenal in securing an important 1-0 win against the Bees away from home to take them to the top of the table.

The Germany international has largely struggled for form this season, since making the £65 million move from Chelsea over the summer. He was converted to a central midfielder by Mikel Arteta but looked short on confidence, netting one goal and providing one assist in 19 appearances before last week.

Havertz followed up his goal against Brentford with another goal against Lens midweek, taking his total goal tally to three. Thogden asked Ferdinand:

"They left it late against Brentford. Kai Havertz got a goal. Is that a turning point for him?"

Ferdinand responded:

"I hope it is for him because I think he's a talented footballer but he hasn't found a consistency yet, you know what I mean? So I think he'll find a bit of consistency and get some goals. He might turn these Arsenal that are a bit wishy-washy back into fans"

Havertz has won just once in his five league appearances against Wolves, drawing twice and losing twice. He has scored one goal against them.