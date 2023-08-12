"I know what he wants" - Sergio Busquets opens up on his connection with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets has lifted the lid on his link-up with former Barcelona teammate and long-term friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Messi and Busquets have been friends since their time at Barcelona, during which they played 13 years together. The pair shared the pitch on 567 occasions across competitions for the Blaugrana and combined to score 23 times, helping the club win 30 trophies.

The two have now reunited at Inter Miami, who roped them in on free transfers last month. The Florida-based club, who were on a six-game winless run prior to their arrival, have won each of the five games (all in the Leagues Cup) they have featured in.

It is safe to say that the former Barcelona teammates are enjoying their life in the United States, with Jordi Alba also joining them in Miami. Asked how his connection with Messi has remained the same over the years, Busquets told El Futbolero.

"He is the best in the world and it is very easy to play next to him, I know what he likes, I know what he wants, and above all I try to be in the best conditions so that he unbalances as he always does."

Messi has bagged eight goals and one assist in five Leagues Cup games for Inter Miami so far. Busquets, meanwhile, has been pulling the strings from midfield as he did at Barcelona, although he is yet to contribute to a goal.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi made his fourth competitive start for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (August 11). He continued his fine form for the club, netting once and helping them to a 4-0 win. The Herons will lock horns with Philadelphia in the semifinals of the tournament on Tuesday (August 15).

The former Barcelona superstar registered two shots on target with 100% accuracy, although he missed one big chance. He also completed 40 passes with 83% accuracy. It included 12 passes into the final third, with him creating one goalscoring opportunity.

La Pulga had 67 touches of the ball but was not dispossessed even once. Furthermore, he completed three of the five dribbles he attempted and was fouled thrice. He helped out in defense as well, winning two tackles and eight out of 10 ground duels.