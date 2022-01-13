"I know the way but I'm not going to mention it" - Cristiano Ronaldo says it would not be ethical on his part to mention what needs to change at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has set high standards at Manchester United and claims that the side should aim for no less than the top three in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old forward said the Red Devils are not performing at a level that fans expect them to. Ronaldo wants United to build something new in 2022 to help them achieve their high goals.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"I don't accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League. I think to build up good things, sometimes you have to destroy a few things. So why not - new year, new life and I hope that Manchester (United) can be the level that the fans want. They deserve that."

Cristiano Ronaldo has also claimed he knows how to change things around at Old Trafford. However, the forward believes it will not be ethical for a player to mention such things in public. He said:

"We are capable of changing things now. I know the way but I'm not going to mention it here because I don't think it's ethical on my part to say that. What I can say is we can do better - all of us. Manchester (United) belongs to important things, so we have to change that."

Ronaldo added that he had come to Old Trafford to win things rather than battle for European places.

"I don't want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I'm here to try to win, to compete," he concluded.

Manchester United have had an underwhelming 2021-22 season so far. The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunar Solskjaer back in November following a string of poor results. The club went on to appoint Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis but the results have not picked up yet.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 19 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a shining light in a dull season for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2021 and has hit the ground running for Manchester United. As things stand, Ronaldo is the club's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 14 times in 21 games.

Ronaldo has scored some vital goals for the Red Devils, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. The 36-year-old forward scored late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta which helped United secure a safe passage to the knockout rounds.

Rangnick's side are now scheduled to take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

