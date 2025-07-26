“I know the whole group will help him” - David Raya gives vote of confidence to new Arsenal star

David Raya is confident that new Arsenal signing Cristhian Mosquera will be a top player. He heaped praise on the defender and said that the 21-year-old is good defensively despite having a lot of room to develop.
Raya said to the media that Mosquera is integrating into the squad well despite not knowing English. He is confident that the defender will be helped out by the Spanish group and said (via Football.London):
“He is a young lad, quite experienced for a 21-year-old. So he finds very good players on the ball, he is very good defensively, especially with the balls in the air. He has a lot to develop obviously, because he is a young player as well but he will be a top player for us.”
“He is doing all right. He is integrating with the group. He has not been here for long so it will take him time. He needs to learn English as well but the Spanish group that we have will help him as much as possible and I know the whole group will help him as well.”
Arsenal signed Mosquera this month from Valencia for a reported £13 million fee. The Gunners have four Spaniards in the squad, including Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi, as well as manager Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta heaps praise on new Arsenal signing Cristhian Mosquera
Mikel Arteta spoke to Arsenal's media team after the signing of Cristhian Mosquera and said that the 21-year-old was an intelligent player. He believes that the defender has massive potential and will fit in well at the club. He said (via Standard):
"We're delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal. As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga. He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides."
“He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season. Cristhian adds good quality to our squad, and we look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us. From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club.”
Mosquera is Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer, after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Noni Madueke. The Gunners also have a deal in place for Viktor Gyokeres, and he is set to join the squad next week.