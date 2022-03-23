“I know he won’t let that affect him” – David Seaman Arsenal star will bounce back from ‘mistake’ 

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has backed the current shot-stopper at the club Aaron Ramsdale to bounce back from his error against Liverpool. Ramdale was at fault for one of the Reds' goals in their 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on 16th March. He also received a lot of slack on social media.

However, Seaman has stated his belief that the England international will become better for this.

Speaking on Super Matchday on SkySports (via HITC), Seaman, who spent 13 years between the sticks for the Gunners, said:

“It’s disappointing that he has got his injury because the first goal against Liverpool was a mistake. I know that and he knows that. What was the most interesting thing, for me, about that, was how he was going to react afterwards. He’s not really had any knock-backs."

He added:

“But knowing Aaron, I know he will be brilliant. I know he won’t let that affect him. That’s how you judge good goalkeepers. You make a mistake in the first minutes, then can you concentrate for the rest of the game? That’s what sorts out the good goalkeepers from the rest.”

Ramsdale has been a revelation since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.

The 23-year-old has proved many naysayers wrong with his displays between the sticks. His performances have seen him displace Bernd Leno as the club's number 1.

Arsenal fans will be sweating on Ramsdale's fitness as the Gunners attempt to secure a top four finish

Aaron Ramsdale suffered a hip injury against Liverpool

Aaron Ramsdale was a notable absentee when Arsenal traveled to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, 19th March. The Gunners eventually secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of Bukayo Saka's strike and the win helped them solidify their hold on fourth position.

Ramsdale was initially included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. However, the former Bournemouth shotstopper has pulled out of the squad, with his place taken by Sam Johnstone.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his goalkeeper suffered a hip injury in the defeat to Liverpool. However, there has been no confirmation of the severity of the injury.

The Gunners are in prime position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time in six years. They will need their best players to be fit as they enter the home stretch of the campaign.

The international break offers Ramsdale an opportunity to properly recover ahead of when Premier League football resumes next month.

Edited by Aditya Singh