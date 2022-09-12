“I know how the world of football works, a lot of blah, blah, blah and people talking without knowing” – 31-year-old defender opens up on failed Barcelona transfer

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao centre-back Inigo Martinez during the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialize. The defender has now opened up on his failed transfer to the Catalans.

Inigo Martinez was one of the multiple players Barcelona considered signing as they tried to bolster their defense ahead of the campaign. The Blaugrana became serious with their approach for the Athletic Bilbao defender when it appeared they would miss out on signing their priority target Jules Kounde.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ernesto Valverde: "Iñigo Martínez to Barcelona? I suppose all this is the classic thing that happens every summer, that some clubs are interested or that the press says they are interested in a player, but we are calm." Ernesto Valverde: "Iñigo Martínez to Barcelona? I suppose all this is the classic thing that happens every summer, that some clubs are interested or that the press says they are interested in a player, but we are calm." https://t.co/zdbpaRsNYq

However, Barca managed to convince Kounde to snub Chelsea's interest and complete a move to the Catalan capital instead. After signing the Frenchman, the Blaugrana dropped their pursuit of Martinez and the Spaniard stayed put at Athletic Bilbao.

The centre-back has now expressed his feelings regarding the failed transfer as well as the rumors that have surrounded him in recent weeks. Inigo Martinez told Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Universal):

“I know how the world of football works, a lot of blah, blah, blah and people talking without knowing. I’m happy, I feel good, it’s not that it has affected me much.”

It is worth noting that the Spaniard is already in the final season of his contract with Athletic Bilbao, which means he can start negotiating with clubs in January. Martinez would also be eligible to leave as a free agent if he doesn't sign a new deal before next summer's transfer window.

It is believed that Barcelona are still interested in the player's services and could return for him next year. Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez is said to be a big fan of the defender and remains determined to work with him at Camp Nou.

Inigo Martinez in no rush to sort out his future amid Barcelona links

Martinez in action against Barcelona last season.

With less than 10 months left on his contract with Athletic Bilbao, many expect the Spaniard to make a decision on his future very soon. However, Martinez remains calm and gave nothing away when asked about his future. The defender said:

“I don’t think I have to respond now, it’s in the hands of the club and my representative."

