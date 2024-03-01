La Liga president Javier Tebas has voiced his opinion on the situation of on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood with Getafe.

Tebas stated that he would like the winger to remain in Spain beyond his temporary spell, going on to dismiss any legal concerns with the player.

"I am a lawyer," he said (via the BBC). "If someone came out of a legal case innocent there is nothing else to say. He is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football. That is good for us."

Tebas added on the legal situation:

"You should respect legal process. People might be condemning him in the press but you have to respect the legal decision. There is nothing else to talk about. He wasn't condemned [found guilty] here so I don't care."

Greenwood last featured for Manchester United in January 2022 until he was accused of assault by his partner. The 22-year-old was away from United until the case was dismissed in February 2023. He was then under internal investigation by the club itself and did not make a single appearance for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Red Devils further decided to not bring Greenwood back for the season, instead making him available on loan. He was picked by La Liga side Getafe where he has impressed, bagging seven goals and five assists in 25 appearances across competitions.

It remains to be seen if new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to change the club's outlook on the player. Following his takeover of the club, the INEOS head suggested that the matter would be looked into once again, opening the door for a possible return to Manchester United for Greenwood.

Manchester United in the running to sign Serie A star: Reports

Barella has caught the interest of many Premier League clubs.

Manchester United are looking to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils are among multiple Premier League times, including Newcastle United and Liverpool, interested in the Italy international.

However, the Nerazzurri are keen to hold on to their midfield star. His current deal with the club runs until 2026, but the Italian giants are looking to extend his stay until June 2028.

Barella has played a key part in the team's splendid run this season as they currently lead the Serie A table by eight points. He has two goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions, while also completing an impressive 86 percent of his passes.

Manchester United are keen on adding a midfielder. They have experienced inconsistent play from the likes of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat this season, while summer signing Mason Mount has barely featured due to injury troubles.

While academy player Kobbie Mainoo has impressed, the addition of a player of Barella's quality could be hugely beneficial to the English outfit.