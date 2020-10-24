I-League 2020/21: Ajin Tom signs for Gokulam Kerala FC 

Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of full-back Ajin Tom for the upcoming I-League season.

The twenty-year-old from Wayanad is an AIFF Elite Academy graduate and was part of the Indian Arrows, AIFF's development squad, last season. He made 11 appearances for the Arrows during the 2019/20 I-League campaign.

The promising right-back had a two-year stint with two-time ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC's 'B team' from 2017-2019, making 13 appearances for the club.

Ajin was part of the AIFF Elite Academy batch that was prepping for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in India and made the 24-member probable list before missing out on a spot in the squad.

The prodigy was roped into the AIFF Elite Academy after his impressive showing for his state team in the U-14 national football championship held in Kolkata. He was eventually promoted to the U-16 national team, where he went on to play the SAFF Cup in Bangladesh and the team finished as runners-up.

He also captained the India U-16 team in the BRICS Cup held in Russia and was also part of the 4-Nations Cup held in Mexico.

Ajin Tom is a Malabarian!



We have signed under-17 world cup camper Ajin Tom for our upcoming ILeague season. Welcome the right-back from Wayanad 💥😍#GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague #newsigning pic.twitter.com/sA2EYUHdTx — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) October 23, 2020

“I am excited to join Gokulam Kerala FC. During my childhood, I played a lot of tournaments at the EMS Corporation Stadium. So the stadium is like a second home for me. I look forward to having a great season ahead and I believe I can learn more under Vincenzo Alberto Annese,” said Ajin Tom on joining the I-League side.

“We are looking for more talents from Kerala and we are happy to sign a talented player like Ajin Tom, who is from Wayanad. We are committed to giving chances to players from Kerala and we wish Ajin the very best for the upcoming season,” said Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

Ajin made his professional debut for the Arrows in their first match of the 2019/20 I-League season against his current employers, Gokulam Kerala FC. He started the game and was subbed off in 75th minute as Indian Arrows lost 1-0.