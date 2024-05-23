"I learned a lot from him" - Dutch star names Dirk Kuyt alongside Lionel Messi as one of his idols amid links to Liverpool

Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville has named Dirk Kuyt and Lionel Messi as two of his idols. The Leeds United winger has attracted interest from the Reds amid an impressive spell at Elland Road, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Summerville spoke to TEAMTalk about Kuyt and the Anfield legend's influence on him. The Dutch coach, currently managing Belgian outfit Beerschot V.A, oversaw the 22-year-old's rise at Feyenoord.

However, Kuyt wasn't the only legendary forward Summerville studied during his youth:

"Growing up I watched Neymar and Messi a lot, but in Rotterdam I looked up to Eljero Elia, a left winger from Feyenoord, and a Dutch legend in Dirk Kuyt. He was also my coach in the Under-19s, so I learned a lot from him.”

Summerville played for Feyenoord's U19s team under Kuyt and caught the eye with two assists in 13 games. The pacey attacker left the Eredivisie giants' youth system for Leeds in September 2020.

The eight-cap Netherlands U21 international has posted 25 goals and 12 assists in 88 games for the Peacocks. His fine form under Daniel Farke has attracted Liverpool's attention and they could get an insight into his abilities from Kuyt:

"He [Kuyt] taught me more about things off the pitch because I was struggling a bit in terms of maturity. The small details, for example, like not being late to training and instead being the first one on the pitch. These are the small details which can make the difference, so I’m very thankful for that."

Kuyt was a hero during his six years at Liverpool, his versatility was impressive. He registered 71 goals and 41 assists in 285 games, surprisingly only winning one major trophy (League Cup).

Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt named Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent

Dirk Kuyt faced Lionel Messi for club and country.

Kuyt played against many iconic players during his career but the Dutchman says Lionel Messi was the most difficult opponent. He said back in 2016 (via HITC):

"The best player I’ve ever played against is Lionel Messi."

The former Liverpool forward faced Messi four times during his career, twice for the Merseysiders. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner wasn't on the scoresheet in any of those games but obviously dazzled as he's done throughout his career.

Messi is Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. The Inter Miami superstar extended his Ballon d'Or record to eight awards last year.