"I learned many things from him" - Former Real Madrid defender hails Cristiano Ronaldo as an icon and making him feel comfortable at Santiago Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an icon while thanking the Portuguese for making him feel comfortable during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. The now-AC Milan left-back revealed that he learned many things from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Theo Hernandez joined Real Madrid from their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth €24 million, as per Transfermarkt. Cristiano Ronaldo was still going strong in the Spanish capital at the time and the duo went on to enjoy a good time at the club.

Reflecting on his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Frenchman noted how the Portuguese icon helped him and other youngsters in the squad at the time to settle down comfortably in the dressing room.

“Cristiano is more than an example, an icon," he told Diaro AS (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter). "He helped me a lot when I arrived at Real Madrid at just 19 years old. He was one of the players who was most aware of the youngsters, trying to make us feel as comfortable as possible. I learned many things from him and it was a privilege to share the locker room."

During his spell at Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez represented the club in 23 games across all competitions, recording three assists. That was enough to see him win four honors, namely the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, went on to become the leading scorer in Real Madrid's history, with a whopping 450 goals and 131 assists to his name in 438 games across nine seasons. He helped the club claim 15 honors including four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Cups among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers cup final setback with Al Nassr

Following a short injury layoff, Cristiano Ronaldo finally returned to action for Al Nassr this week. The Portuguese led the attack as the Saudi side locked horns with Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final at Kingdom Arena on Thursday (February 8).

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a day to forget for the Portuguese icon. His team was outclassed in the encounter and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the process. A frustrated Ronaldo left the pitch visibly annoyed after the final whistle.

Up next, Al Nassr will lock horns with Al Feiha in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round of 16 tie at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium next Wednesday. They will then face Al Fateh in a league game this Saturday before playing the second leg versus Al Feiha the following Wednesday.