“I would have led Barcelona to absolute ruin so that Messi would have stayed” - Ex-Barca president makes big claim on Lionel Messi departure

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has spoken about Lionel Messi's departure from the club in 2021. Messi left his childhood club after La Blaugrana were unable to extend the Argentine's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after an emotional farewell ceremony.

Gaspart, who was Barca's president between 2000 and 2003, has now shared his take on the matter. He said (via MARCA):

"I would have led Barcelona to absolute ruin so that Messi would have stayed. Laporta wanted Messi to stay but it was the economic terms that prevented it."

Lionel Messi was linked with a return to Barca when he left PSG in the summer of 2023. There were talks about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner potentially re-joining the club as a free agent. However, Barca's economic situation once again made a move unfeasible.

Messi instead went on to join MLS club Inter Miami, bringing an end to his stint in European football.

Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player in Barcelona's history. After coming through the club's La Masia academy, Messi went on to make 778 appearances for the senior team, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

The Argentine forward won 34 trophies with Azulgrana, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga trophies. Messi was also the part of two treble-winning Barca teams, in the 2008-09 and 2014-15 seasons.

His Barca exit was an emotional affair for both the club and the player as he had spent the majority of his playing career at the club.

Messi failed to replicate the same standards during his PSG stint and had a rather underwhelming stint in the French capital. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 appearances for the Parisians.

The forward has found his feet at Inter Miami and is showing glimpses of his brilliance. So far, he has scored 23 goals and has provided 16 assists in 27 appearances for the Herons.