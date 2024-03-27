“I would have left the national team” - Lionel Messi makes huge admission about victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Lionel Messi has confirmed he would have retired from the Argentina national team if they had not won the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Speaking on the Big Time Podcast, the Inter Miami star admitted that things would have been different if Argentina had not lifted the coveted trophy. He said:

"Surely if things would not have happened the way they did at the World Cup, I would have left the national team."

After the tournament in Qatar, the former Barcelona star stated that he wanted to experience playing for the national team as a world champion. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career, this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there [to Argentina] and enjoy it with everybody else."

Lionel Messi has missed Argentina's last two matches with a hamstring injury. He was rested by Inter Miami as well for the last couple of matches and his injury will be assessed before the MLS clash against New York City FC this week (March 30).

Lionel Messi shares thoughts on retirement

Lionel Messi recently confirmed that he has not made any retirement plans just yet. In an interview on 'Olga Live' late last year, the Argentine legend said:

"I haven't thought about it and I don't want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. I took an important step leaving Europe behind. I don't want to think about the next step, I want to enjoy what I like most, which is playing. It's a job that I love, I'm lucky."

However, the 36-year-old has no plans to play another World Cup:

"I think not. This was my last World Cup. I will see how things go, but in principle, no, I will not go to the next World Cup."

Lionel Messi is expected to take part in the Copa America tournament between June 20 and July 14, with Argentina looking to defend their crown.