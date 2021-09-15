"I have more legs than United have trophies in 8 years" - Liverpool star Harvey Elliott replies to Manchester United fan with brutal comeback

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has responded to an online troll with a brutal clapback.

The 18-year-old was on the wrong end of a horror tackle by Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk which saw him stretchered off the field in tears.

The horrific nature of the injury has seen messages of support pour in for Elliott and he took to Instagram to give an update after his operation.

''Operation was a success. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The road to recovery starts now. At the end of the storm, there's a golden sky. YNWA."

Amidst a slew of supportive messages pouring in, one Manchester United fan made an insensitive reply to a video of Elliott walking onto the field for Liverpool, saying:

"He's not walking like that anymore."

Harvey Elliot took the time to reply to the troll with a brutal clapback highlighting Manchester United's lack of success in recent years.

"Crazy though how I have more legs than United have trophies in the past eight years, X."

The United supporter subsequently backed down and replied with:

"Haha, fair enough. You're a baller."

Although no timeline has been given for Harvey Elliot's recovery, he is expected to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will stand by the midfielder and give him all the support he needs on his road to recovery.

Harvey Elliot's career trajectory at Liverpool could be hampered by his long-term injury

Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will support Elliott

Harvey Elliott came through the Fulham academy and in 2019 became the youngest player to ever grace the Premier League, aged 16 years and 30 days.

Big things were expected from him and Liverpool promptly sanctioned his purchase later that summer.

A one-year loan spell at Blackburn Rovers helped Elliot boost his development in the EFL Championship and he was an ever-present for the Lancashire outfit with 41 league appearances.

He returned to Anfield this season and was expected to play a key role for Liverpool in their quest to return to the summit of the domestic and continental game.

Harvey Elliott started the first league game of the season against Norwich City on the bench but was named in the starting lineup for Liverpool's next three fixtures.

A horror injury against Leeds United has curtailed his progress but the club's world-class medical facilities will be on hand to guide him back to full fitness.

Long-term injuries usually have a debilitating impact on a player's career, particularly one so young, but Liverpool fans will be hoping Harvey Elliott returns stronger.

