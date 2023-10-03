“I had to lie to wear the Barcelona shirt” – Kevin-Prince Boateng makes confession about choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confessed to falsely stating that Lionel Messi was the best player in the world - over Cristiano Ronaldo - solely to secure his spot at Barcelona. This admission came during Boateng's candid discussion on the FIVE UK podcast.

Boateng, who enjoyed a loan spell at Barcelona during the 2018/19 season, was in a unique position to comment on Messi's abilities. Notably, he was set to share the pitch with the Argentine maestro, and his initial endorsement of Messi as the world's best came right before his eventual move to the Catalan club.

At the time, the statement was seen as a ringing endorsement of Messi's prowess, and it quickly gained traction in media circles. Boateng notably stated in an interview with SPOX (via Marca) in 2018:

"Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world. In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do. I do not see him in this world. Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."

However, it turns out the declaration was more strategic than heartfelt, according to Boateng. During the FIVE UK podcast, the former AC Milan and Schalke 04 player was candid about the situation, stating (via TeamCRonaldo):

"They asked who was the best player in the world, and I said Messi. This one is one of the biggest lies. I usually always say the truth, but this time I had to lie to wear the Barcelona shirt at the Camp Nou."

In January 2019, Barca notably announced a loan move for the former Ghanian international, snagging him from Sassuolo in a deal that included the option to buy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may clash again in international friendly

An exhibition match featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is reportedly in the planning stages.

The sporting giants are currently delivering their footballing magic on separate continents. Cristiano Ronaldo made a shock move to Saudi Arabia to play with Al-Nassr, while Lionel Messi has commenced a new chapter with Inter Miami.

Their last face-off was in an exhibition game earlier this year between a Saudi Pro League All-Stars team and Paris Saint-Germain. The French club emerged victorious with a thrilling 5-4 scoreline, even as Ronaldo put on a memorable display by scoring twice.

According to Saudi outlet Al Bilad Daily (via SNL24), plans are underway for yet another showdown. A Chinese international marketing firm is said to be orchestrating a friendly match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr, slated to take place in China in January 2024.

In their respective continents, both players continue to amaze. Cristiano Ronaldo has notched up an impressive 11 goals in just nine matches this season. Lionel Messi, not to be outdone, has been equally brilliant, scoring 11 goals and assisting five in his first 12 games in the United States.