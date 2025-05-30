“I have my own light” - Georgina Rodriguez responds when asked about how she feels being referred to as ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife'

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, recently shared how she feels about being referred to as 'Ronaldo's wife'. Georgina pointed out that despite being a partner to the football superstar, she has carved her own path in life. She added that the well-being of her family was the most important thing.

Georgina and Ronaldo reportedly started dating back in 2017. Their paths crossed after the football icon met her in a Gucci store where she worked as a sales assistant. Since then, the Argentine-Spanish model has been a huge presence in Ronaldo's life, both on and off the pitch.

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia (via Hindustan Times), conducted by Cristiano Ronaldo himself, Georgina was asked by the Al-Nassr star how she manages the general perception of being known as his wife.

He asked:

"You've also worked hard and become a public figure in your own right. Not just 'Ronaldo's wife'. What are the advantages and disadvantages?"

Georgina replied:

I am very proud to be your wife, and of our family, and there is nothing negative about it — on the contrary, I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light and path to follow. I have been able to show who and how I am... Although (everyone knows) me for being your wife, I have managed to open my path by showing myself too."

She continued:

"For me, the most important thing is you and our family. Everything I do professionally revolves around your well-being. Our children always accompany me on all my trips so I can enjoy them at all times. I choose projects based on your sports schedule and the safety of our family's needs. Our family comes first."

Cristiano Ronaldo is notably the most popular sports person in the world, with over 1 billion followers across various social media platforms. Georgina, meanwhile, also has a strong following on social media with over 66 million followers on Instagram. She is also associated with several notable fashion brands.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's partner revealed she was pleased that he left Manchester United

Georgina Rodriguez disclosed last year that she was pleased when Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford in 2021 for a second stint, but left unceremoniously after a fallout with then-manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board.

During an interview, Georgina slammed Manchester United for how they treated Ronaldo, stating that she was happy when he left the club. She said (via Football Transfer):

“The [Real Madrid] fans always chanted Cristiano's name, Cristiano was grateful to hear the chants and see their love for him. We know that wherever we go, they will continue to cheer him and chant his name as they do today. I felt very relieved when Cristiano left Manchester for Al-Nassr.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after his contract at Old Trafford was mutually terminated. He penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian outfit, which will expire this summer. The 40-year-old has yet to sign a contract extension, leading to speculation about his future.

